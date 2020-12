COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Wednesday, December 2

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or 937-461-3220.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Thursday, December 3

Christmas Button Craft: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Use buttons to make wall art: Santa hat, ornament or wreath. Registration required.

Sparrow Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages. Draw sparrow with Santa cap. Registration required. Bring drawing or No. 2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser, colored pencils. Drawing paper/pad optional.

Friday, December 4

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 5

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 6

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.