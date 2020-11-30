Time to support the Gloria

The nonprofit GrandWorks Foundation has announced the “Stars of Stage 2” fundraising campaign to complete the second stage of renovations at the historic Gloria Theatre. The initial goal is to raise $30,000 in order to receive a matching grant of an additional $30,000 awarded by the Grimes Foundation.

The second stage of work at the theatre includes handicap accessible restrooms, a new concession area, the new “Clifford Café” named after the theatre’s original owner, Billy Clifford, a commercial kitchen, remodeling the lobby and other work to improve the experience of the Gloria patrons. Renovations and repairs have been ongoing since GrandWorks began its first stage of the Gloria Theatre project in 2014 by converting the auditorium to one large screen with digital technology and making many improvements and repairs necessary to reopen.

According to GrandWorks CEO Staci Weller, completing the second stage of improvements will greatly enhance the experience of all local theatregoers. “Especially in times like this, everyone needs reasons for optimism and a place to get away from the concerns of the day. We know that our mission to reach, restore and revive our community is now more important than ever and completing the second stage of our renovations will give everyone a wonderful experience each time they come through Gloria’s doors.”

GrandWorks’ vision for the Gloria is to the give the Urbana and Champaign County community an entertainment, performing arts and events venue along with a cozy gathering place for generations to come. Weller said that the first six years of progress is the result of 840 donors and more than two hundred volunteers devoting countless hours of work. “The spirit and commitment of Gloria’s donors and volunteers is incredibly inspiring,” Weller said. “I know that our vision will be completed because the generosity of our supporters is nothing short of a miracle.”

Officials estimate the total cost of the Stage 2 renovations will be $125,000 but the immediate goal of the “Stars of Stage 2” campaign is to get $60,000 by raising $30,000 and then receiving the matching $30,000 grant from the Grimes Foundation. Donors will have their name on a star displayed at the theatre. For more information or to give online go to the theatre’s website, gloriatheatre.org, or visit the facebook page, facebook.com/gloriatheatreurbana. Checks may be made payable to the GrandWorks Foundation and sent to P.O. Box 38128, Urbana, OH 43078.

The GrandWorks Foundation is a local not-for-profit organization championing several efforts including the historic Gloria Theatre in downtown Urbana, The Big Questions (a podcast exploring some of life’s most pressing topics), and the Urbana Youth Center.

Theatre launches fundraiser

