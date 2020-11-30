Posted on by

Christmas shopping? Y’s Invest in Youth Auction continues

Submitted story

The Champaign Family YMCA’s annual Invest in Youth Silent Auction has gone virtual. The online auction began November 27 and continues until December 7 at 6 p.m. The public can view and bid on items that include gift baskets, electronics, toys, games and handmade goods.

Auction items are on display in the Y lobby and can be viewed on the auction website: champaignfamilyymca.org/bids. To place a bid, visit the website, find your item, and enter your name, phone number and bid amount. When the auction concludes, winners may pick up their items at the Y or request the items be shipped.

Participants can buy holiday gifts and support the Y at the same time. Every dollar raised goes directly toward providing YMCA memberships to families and youths in the community. Through such generosity, the Y provides financial assistance to over 300 Champaign County residents each year.

The Y expressed appreciation to the individuals, organizations and businesses that donated to this year’s Invest in Youth Silent Auction.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/11/web1_YMCA-auction-in-lobby-1.jpgThe Champaign Family YMCA lobby is a showcase for the items in this year’s Invest in Youth Auction. Submitted photo

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.

