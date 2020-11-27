PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Henry, a 2-and-a-half-month-old white and gray male kitten as sweet as he is playful. Henry is the last of his littermates and he says it’s his turn now. He is blind in one eye, but that doesn’t take away from how cute he is. Come meet him in the Kittie Cove at Paws Animal Shelter.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Simon, a one-year-old Boxer Mix found as a stray. His stray hold is now up and he is available for adoption. Simon is a happy dog and very playful! He gets along with some dogs, but not all. He does have some food aggression issues with other dogs. He may do best in a home as an only dog. Simon loves every person he meets. He will be neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $175.

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (guinea pigs)

CCAWL has adult female guinea pigs, social companion animals that require daily interaction. They love talking and snuggling in their cubby holes. These guinea pigs like being held and would make great companions.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cats)

Sweet kittens/cats looking for forever homes at CCAWL range from 3 months old to 2 years old. All of CCAWL felines are spayed/neutered, microchipped, tested for FeLV/FIV, dewormed and current on all vaccinations and preventions before adoption.

If wishing to adopt from CCAWL, submit an application. We are only doing adoptions by appointment with pre-approved applicants. Pre-approved applicants must call 937-834-5236 to have applications pulled. Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt. We are temporarily closed and ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask over mouth and nose. For more info, call 937-834-5236.

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League has been in quarantine since 11/17/20, but plans to resume clinic operations Nov. 30. Scheduled surgeries will resume as planned and those cancelled these past two weeks will be rescheduled ASAP. Adoptions are expected to resume Dec. 2.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

