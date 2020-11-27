COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, November 28

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 29

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, November 30

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

Tuesday, December 1

Urbana City Council: 6-8 p.m. meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/162912677 or dial 1-408-650-3123 (Access Code 162-912-677)

Wednesday, December 2

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or 937-461-3220.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.