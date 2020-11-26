COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, November 27

Downtown Urbana Holiday Festivities: starting mid-morning with outside vendors, music. Food trucks 11 a.m.-7 p.m., tree lights come on 5:30 p.m. Wave to Santa in window above Oxner’s 5-7 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Urbana Board of Education: 10 a.m. special meeting, Urbana High School, to take action on offer for public sale of property at 2468 state Route 54, site of the now demolished Local Intermediate building

Saturday, November 28

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 29

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, November 30

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

Tuesday, December 1

Urbana City Council: 6-8 p.m. meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/162912677 or dial 1-408-650-3123 (Access Code 162-912-677)