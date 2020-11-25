Graham school board seeks member

ST. PARIS – The Graham Local School District Board of Education is seeking applicants to fill the unexpired term of board member Alan Mitchell, who resigned due to health concerns on Nov. 23.

The board must name a replacement within 30 days of the resignation. The newly-appointed member will serve until Dec. 31, 2023. If the appointed member desires to continue serving beyond that date, he or she must run in the next general election.

Those interested in serving on the Graham LSD Board of Education should go to www.grahamlocalschools.org and select the Board Of Education page and Board Member Application. Applications should be submitted by Thursday, Dec. 3, to Superintendent Brad Silvus at silvusb@grahamlocalschools.org.

Silvus said, “Mr. Mitchell has served the Graham Local Schools faithfully in two separate terms with the district. Alan’s passion for Graham Local Schools has been evident in every decision in which he has been involved. His leadership will be greatly missed. On behalf of the Graham Local Schools and community, I thank him for his exemplary public service and wish Alan the best.” Mitchell began his most recent term in January of 2020.

According to Ohio law, people serving on Ohio school boards must be at least 18 years old, district residents and registered voters.

Graham Local School District serves 1,662 students in 3 buildings in Saint Paris, Rosewood, Springhills, Terre Haute,Concord, and Christiansburg served by the district.

Alan Mitchell resigns for health reasons