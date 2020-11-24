Christmas around the corner

Santa Claus will be in downtown Urbana on Friday, Nov. 27.

Children won’t be sitting on his lap this year, but they can look up and wave when he takes a break from duties in his workshop above Oxner’s General Store in Monument Square. He’ll be waving to children of all ages from his second-story window from 5 to 7 p.m. and other times throughout the day.

“The board of Monument Square District Inc. has been working with the local health department to try to safely offer some of the traditional holiday festivities on the day after Thanksgiving in and around the Square,” district member Vicki Deere-Bunnell said.

So, while COVID-19 may have cancelled the holiday horse parade and Santa’s grand entrance into Monument Square, festivities the day after Thanksgiving still will include Santa, music, outside vendors and, of course, the downtown shops and restaurants.

Due to health district advice, the free carriage rides that had been planned will not be held.

Downtown Schedule

-11 a.m.-7 p.m. – Food trucks

-5-7 p.m. – Wave to Santa in his workshop above Oxner’s General Store (and throughout the day)

-5:30 p.m. – Tree lights illuminated in Legacy Park

“We encourage children to wave at Santa and to drop off their ‘Dear Santa’ letters in the mailbox located in front of Oxner’s storefront,” Deere-Bunnell said. “Santa will be working in his workshop on other Friday evenings before Christmas, so please check our Facebook page for additional times and dates.”

Deere-Bunnell said downtown visitors are asked to follow mandates and advisories regarding mask wearing and social distancing. Areas will be marked for those waiting in lines.

“We are wishing everyone in our community a safe and healthy holiday season,” she said. “Thank you for supporting local.”

Jeremiah Stocksdale strings lights onto a Christmas tree in downtown Urbana's Legacy Park this week. Downtown is decking the halls for Christmas.

Santa coming to downtown Urbana on Friday