Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, November 25

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 26

Gloria Theatre: closed

Friday, November 27

Downtown Urbana Holiday Festivities: starting mid-morning with outside vendors, music. Food trucks 11 a.m.-7 p.m., tree lights come on 5:30 p.m. NO CARRAIGE RIDES. Wave to Santa in window above Oxner’s 5-7 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 28

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 29

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.