Caregivers invited to ‘Living with Alzheimer’s’ webinars

DAYTON – Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering a three-part educational series to help caregivers during the different phases of the disease. The webinars are free and open to the public. People can attend one webinar or the entire series.

The Living with Alzheimer’s series details the differences between the early stage, middle stage and the late stage of Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive fatal brain disease that affects memory, thinking and behavior.

December 3

Virtual Webinar: Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners: Early Stage

5:30-7 p.m.

In the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease, families face new questions as they adjust. Hear from those directly affected and learn what you can do to cope with the changes that come with an early-stage diagnosis.

December 10

Virtual Webinar: Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners: Middle Stage

5:30-7 p.m.

In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers. Hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s.

December 17

Virtual Webinar: Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners: Late Stage

5:30-7 p.m.

In the late stage of Alzheimer’s disease, caregiving typically involves new ways of connecting and interacting with the person with the disease. Hear from caregivers and professionals about resources, monitoring care and providing meaningful connection for the person with late-stage Alzheimer’s and their families.

To pre-register for one or all the series, call 800-272-3900. To find other educational programs, go to alz.org/dayton.

Submitted story

Submitted by Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter.

