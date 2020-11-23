Sound Check entertains WL-S audiences

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem High School show choir, Sound Check, held its annual showcase performance in two shows on Nov. 14. The weather and power outages cancelled one final performance on Nov. 15. Show choir performed a total of 7 pieces inspired by Broadway shows, and soloists and ensembles performed 19 more musical numbers.

Practices began this past summer with a choreography camp and were followed by practices on Monday evenings.

Sound Check is directed by Brice Henry, who had this to say about the performances: “The students had a very successful weekend and two wonderful performances. Saturday’s performances were met with a lot of praise, and although students did not get to have the traditional receiving line, they were happy with the opportunity to perform.”

Sound Check is choreographed by WL-S alum Makenna Floyd.

Sound Check members are, front row, Morgan Damron, Izzy Wygal, Arianna Chapman, Hannah Bowman, Selena Weaver, Emma Kauffman, Audrey McGill, Anna Byrd, Gabbi Hudson, Ally Bremer, second row, Ashley Yoder, Micah Stoner, Lillian Weaver, Kathryn Hissong, Mandilyn Weaver, Madeline Cole, Megan Adams, Torie Strickland, Trinity Floyd, Allie Bolton, back row, Elijah Shafer, Tate Yoder, Matthew Roach, Andrew Kimball and, not pictured, Andrew Stoner. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/11/web1_ShowChoir.jpg Sound Check members are, front row, Morgan Damron, Izzy Wygal, Arianna Chapman, Hannah Bowman, Selena Weaver, Emma Kauffman, Audrey McGill, Anna Byrd, Gabbi Hudson, Ally Bremer, second row, Ashley Yoder, Micah Stoner, Lillian Weaver, Kathryn Hissong, Mandilyn Weaver, Madeline Cole, Megan Adams, Torie Strickland, Trinity Floyd, Allie Bolton, back row, Elijah Shafer, Tate Yoder, Matthew Roach, Andrew Kimball and, not pictured, Andrew Stoner. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.