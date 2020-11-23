Sound Check entertains WL-S audiences

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem High School show choir, Sound Check, held its annual showcase performance in two shows on Nov. 14. The weather and power outages cancelled one final performance on Nov. 15. Show choir performed a total of 7 pieces inspired by Broadway shows, and soloists and ensembles performed 19 more musical numbers.
Practices began this past summer with a choreography camp and were followed by practices on Monday evenings.
Sound Check is directed by Brice Henry, who had this to say about the performances: “The students had a very successful weekend and two wonderful performances. Saturday’s performances were met with a lot of praise, and although students did not get to have the traditional receiving line, they were happy with the opportunity to perform.”
Sound Check is choreographed by WL-S alum Makenna Floyd.
Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.