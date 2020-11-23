Volunteers sought to help with COVID-19 response

The Champaign Health District seeks volunteers with or without medical experience to assist with COVID-19 response efforts. Physicians, nurses, medical assistants, EMTs, as well as people with no medical experience are asked to join the unpaid Champaign County Medical Reserve Corps.

The Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is a community-based, civilian, volunteer program that helps build the public health infrastructure of communities nationwide. Each MRC unit is organized and trained to address a wide range of challenges from public health education to disaster response.

For more information on the MRC, including how to register, visit https://www.ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov/

Questions? colntact Jeanne at jbowman@champaignhd.com

