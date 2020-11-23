Clancy Brown part of virtual gala

SPRINGFIELD – Each year, the Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign Counties holds a gala to raise funds to address a significant community need. While COVID-19 has changed the shape of this year’s gala, the goal remains the same.

“Together” will take place 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, and it will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“When you think about health care, what’s basic is nutrition,” said Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign Counties President Kristy Kohl McCready. “Since the pandemic took hold, many people in our community have lost their jobs and are struggling to make ends meet. Second Harvest Food Bank had 40,000 unique clients this summer alone and the need is only increasing.”

The Mercy Health Foundation will provide Second Harvest Food Bank with $25,000 this year to help it meet immediate needs. The gala aims to raise $100,000 more. Over the course of the next year, funds will support:

-A dietitian on site to help prepare the most appropriate food choices for people managing chronic illness

-A case manager available to connect Second Harvest clients with providers at walk in clinics to address health needs and the MedAssist program to help with prescription costs

-Medical services at or near Second Harvest Food Bank

Clark and Champaign Counties celebrity alumni will be part of the virtual event, with actors Clancy Brown and Justin Chambers; actress and singer Leah Pearson-Finnie; vocal musicians Kate Hastings and Griffin House; violinists Kanako and Mariko Shimasaki; and professional baseball player Adam Eaton confirmed to participate. There will be a live and silent auction with more than 100 items available. Tickets are $100 each or six for $500 and each ticket purchase comes with a gift bag. To purchase tickets or donate, please call the Mercy Health Foundation at 937-523-6670.

“Your contributions will support Mercy Health extending beyond the walls of its hospitals and medical practices to provide crucial health care services on site at Second Harvest locations in Clark and Champaign counties,” said McCready.

“This effort will bring our two organizations together into an initiative that has the potential to help thousands. We’re eager to take the expertise residing within our walls and extend it beyond them to where we see great need and where we can have the biggest impact. We are proud to lead by example as we collaborate with a valued community partner and continue to make good on our commitment to health care equity.”

Mercy event benefits Second Harvest

Submitted story

