Part of state Route 4, East Powell to close

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the upcoming project in Champaign County:

-State Route 54 Sanitary Sewer Project – Expect state Route 54 in Urbana to close between Patrick Avenue and East Powell Avenue on Monday, November 30, through Sunday, December 13. In addition, East Powell Avenue will close between South Kenton Street and state Route 54. This is a city of Urbana project.

The official detour is state Route 54 to state Route 29 to state Route 56 to state Route 4.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

