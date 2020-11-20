Fire/EMS receives trauma bags

MECHANICSBURG – On Wednesday, the Mechanicsburg Fire Department/EMS received two new fully equipped and supplied pediatric EMS trauma bags. These bags were made possible through a grant administered by the Children’s Hospital of Dayton.

Heather Koss, EMS coordinator and Dayton Children’s Hospital project manager, said the bags are gifted to Miami Valley area EMS agencies to assist them with pre-hospital emergency care of sick and injured pediatric patients. Each bag costs about $650 and is fully stocked and equipped with necessary items to care for the acutely ill or injured child.

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg Fire Department/EMS.

