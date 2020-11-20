COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, November 21

Urbana Chapter DAR: meeting will be via Zoom

Monday, November 23

Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 in township building (original date was Nov. 16)

Graham School Board: 6 p.m. special meeting online Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/grahamlocalschools, to fill a board vacancy and meet in execxutive session to consider appointment of public employee

Tuesday, November 24

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or 937-461-3220.

Friday, November 27

Downtown Holiday Festivities: starts mid-morning with outside vendors, music in downtown Urbana. Santa will be in town. Updates: monumentsquaredistrict.com

Monday, November 30

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.