COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, November 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m. at cemetery office (original site listed as Urbana municipal building)

Saturday, November 21

Urbana Chapter DAR: meeting will be via Zoom

Monday, November 23

Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 in township building (original date was Nov. 16)

Tuesday, November 24

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or 937-461-3220.

Friday, November 27

Downtown Holiday Festivities: starts mid-morning with outside vendors, music in downtown Urbana. Santa will be in town. No horse parade. Updates: monumentsquaredistrict.com