Democratic Party donates to Caring Kitchen

The Champaign County Democratic Party donated items and funds to help the Caring Kitchen with its annual Thanksgiving Day meal. From left are Steve Smith, Suzy Aukerman and Clay Newlin. Party Chairwoman Heather Tiefenthaler thanked party members for their donations and thanked the Caring Kitchen for serving as an emergency shelter, food pantry, soup kitchen and providing clothing and other needed items. She noted the Kitchen plans to serve 800 to 1,000 pre-ordered meals to be delivered or picked up on Thanksgiving Day. “Our community is experiencing a need not seen in generations,” she said. “These unprecedented economic times in dealing with COVID-19 and an economic crisis means we, now more than ever, need to help one another.”

