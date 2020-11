COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, November 18

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritious snacks appreciated.

Champaign County Law Library Resource Board: 10 a.m., Commissioners Board Room, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Thursday, November 19

Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau: Annual Dinner Meeting livestreamed at noon on chamber’s Facebook page. Register for free event at 937-653-5764 or info@champaignohio.co. Optional $15box lunches at chamber that day.

Friday, November 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m. at cemetery office (original site listed as Urbana municipal building)

Saturday, November 21

Urbana Chapter DAR: meeting will be via Zoom

Monday, November 23

Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 in township building (original date was Nov. 16)