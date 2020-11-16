Perpetual announces cash dividend

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (OTC Pink: “PFOH”) has announced a quarterly dividend of $.25 per share for the period ending December 31, 2020.

The dividend will be payable December to shareholders of record at the close of business December 4, 2020.

For the calendar year 2020, the Bank will have distributed dividends of $1.25 per share to the benefit of its shareholders. Dividends consisted of quarterly dividends of $1.00 per share and a special dividend of $.25 per share.

The Bank has in excess of $391 million in assets and in excess of $78 million in shareholders’ equity (19.94%) as of the dividend declaration and remains well capitalized under federal banking guidelines.

The Bank continues to receive a five-star rating by Bauer Financial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm.

Submitted story

Submitted by Perpetual Federal Savings Bank of Urbana.

Submitted by Perpetual Federal Savings Bank of Urbana.