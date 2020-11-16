WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH

November Seniors of the Month at West Liberty-Salem are Madison Bahan and Dawson Jenkins. Here are their comments:

Madison Bahan

PARENTS: Justin and Leslie Bahan

School Activities and Awards: I am involved in cross country, track and field. I am the secretary of Key Club and have been a two-time Academic All-Ohioan in cross country and track.

If I were principal for a day: If I were principal for a day I would include a nap time and would make our lunch period longer.

Favorite school memory: My favorite school memory is winning a track and cross country championship with my teammates.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My family, coaches, teammates, and my community

Because: They push me to be the best version of myself I can be and they always support me in everything I do.

Lately, I have been reading: I have been reading about the Presidental election and the rise of covid cases.

My advice to parents: My advice to parents is to be involved in your children’s life as much as possible and to cherish every moment with them.

My biggest regret: not getting out of my comfort zone and joining new clubs and trying new things when I was younger.

Next year I will be: Next year I will be attending a four year university majoring in nursing.

Dawson Jenkins

PARENTS: Terry and Brandi Jenkins

School Activities and Awards: I’m involved in FFA, NHS, Football, Track and Field, and Quick Recall.

If I were principal for a day: I would get rid of homework.

Favorite school memory: Beating West Jeff in football my junior year!

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My grandfather and uncle.

Because: They had their life put together and were successful at everything they did. They inspire me to be a better person and keep the important things in life a top priority.

Lately, I have been reading: Michael Vey

My advice to parents: Push your kids to be the best but don’t be overbearing.

My biggest regret: Not getting involved in more clubs.

Next year I will be: In college and on my way to becoming an electrical engineer.

Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

