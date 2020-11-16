WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH

November Seniors of the Month at West Liberty-Salem are Madison Bahan and Dawson Jenkins. Here are their comments:
Madison Bahan
PARENTS: Justin and Leslie Bahan
School Activities and Awards: I am involved in cross country, track and field. I am the secretary of Key Club and have been a two-time Academic All-Ohioan in cross country and track.
If I were principal for a day: If I were principal for a day I would include a nap time and would make our lunch period longer.
Favorite school memory: My favorite school memory is winning a track and cross country championship with my teammates.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My family, coaches, teammates, and my community
Because: They push me to be the best version of myself I can be and they always support me in everything I do.
Lately, I have been reading: I have been reading about the Presidental election and the rise of covid cases.
My advice to parents: My advice to parents is to be involved in your children’s life as much as possible and to cherish every moment with them.
My biggest regret: not getting out of my comfort zone and joining new clubs and trying new things when I was younger.
Next year I will be: Next year I will be attending a four year university majoring in nursing.
Dawson Jenkins
PARENTS: Terry and Brandi Jenkins
School Activities and Awards: I’m involved in FFA, NHS, Football, Track and Field, and Quick Recall.
If I were principal for a day: I would get rid of homework.
Favorite school memory: Beating West Jeff in football my junior year!
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My grandfather and uncle.
Because: They had their life put together and were successful at everything they did. They inspire me to be a better person and keep the important things in life a top priority.
Lately, I have been reading: Michael Vey
My advice to parents: Push your kids to be the best but don’t be overbearing.
My biggest regret: Not getting involved in more clubs.
Next year I will be: In college and on my way to becoming an electrical engineer.
Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.