WL-S FFA elects officers

The West Liberty-Salem FFA had annual officer interviews Sept. 30, and an election on Nov. 1 resulted in the following 2020-2021 officers: President Cooper Havens, Vice President Morgan Damron, Secretary Trinity Perkins, Co-Secretary Gavin Woodruff, Reporter Madeline Hutton, Co-Reporter Dylan Glunt, Treasurer Marissa Bailey, Co-Treasurer Hayden King, Historian Maddox Havens, Sentinel Dawson Jenkins, Student Advisor Olivia Muirhead. Pictured from left in back row are Hayden King, Dawson Jenkins, Cooper Havens, Maddox Havens, Dylan Glunt and Gavin Woodruff. In the front, from left, are Madeline Hutton, Morgan Damron, Marissa Bailey, Olivia Muirhead and Trinity Perkins. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/11/web1_WLS.jpg The West Liberty-Salem FFA had annual officer interviews Sept. 30, and an election on Nov. 1 resulted in the following 2020-2021 officers: President Cooper Havens, Vice President Morgan Damron, Secretary Trinity Perkins, Co-Secretary Gavin Woodruff, Reporter Madeline Hutton, Co-Reporter Dylan Glunt, Treasurer Marissa Bailey, Co-Treasurer Hayden King, Historian Maddox Havens, Sentinel Dawson Jenkins, Student Advisor Olivia Muirhead. Pictured from left in back row are Hayden King, Dawson Jenkins, Cooper Havens, Maddox Havens, Dylan Glunt and Gavin Woodruff. In the front, from left, are Madeline Hutton, Morgan Damron, Marissa Bailey, Olivia Muirhead and Trinity Perkins. Submitted photo