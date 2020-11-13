PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Pusher, a 2-year-old Pit Mix found as a stray here in Champaign County. He is a big boy and a big lover! He is always smiling and happy to see you. We think he was in a home with kids because he loves them. He gets along with some dogs, but not all. If you have another dog we recommend that you bring it to the rescue so the dogs can meet. Pusher is neutered and up to date on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $175.

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet River, a spunky little female kitten who had been orphaned and found in a thunderstorm. River was happy to come live with us, but now she is 3 months old and looking for a home where she can spend the rest of her life. Please come meet her today; she will do well in just about any home.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Elodie is an 11-month-old Rot Mix who only weighs 30 pounds. She is a very sweet girl who loves her people. Elodie is walking very well on a leash. She seems to be fine with other dogs and is very playful with them. Elodie does need patience with house training but would catch on quickly. She is spayed, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative, current on prevention and vaccinations.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (2 guinea pigs)

Russet and Spud are two adult female guinea pigs, which are social companion animals that require daily interaction. They love talking and snuggling in their cubby holes. These guinea pigs do like being held and would make great companions.

If wishing to adopt from CCAWL, submit an application. We are only doing adoptions by appointment with pre-approved applicants. Pre-approved applicants must call 937-834-5236 to have applications pulled. Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt. We are temporarily closed and ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask over mouth and nose. For more info, call 937-834-5236.

Pusher, age 2, is ready to be adopted from Barely Used Pets and head to his new home. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/11/web1_BaarelyDog.jpg Pusher, age 2, is ready to be adopted from Barely Used Pets and head to his new home. Elodie is an 11-month-old sweetie waiting for someone to adopt her from the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/11/web1_LeagueDog-1.jpeg Elodie is an 11-month-old sweetie waiting for someone to adopt her from the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Two adult female guinea pigs (one shown here) are ready for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/11/web1_LeagueGuineas.jpeg Two adult female guinea pigs (one shown here) are ready for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. River is 3 months old and she’s ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/11/web1_PawsCat.jpg River is 3 months old and she’s ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

