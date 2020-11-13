COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, November 14

The Gloria Theatre: “Hillbilly Elegy” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Rated R.

Sunday, November 15

The Gloria Theatre: “Hillbilly Elegy” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Rated R.

Monday, November 16

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m. virtual meeting. For access info, email the county Emergency Management Office, ema@co.champaign.oh.us for instructions.

Homeland Security: virtual meeting immediately follows LEPC meeting. For access info, email the county Emergency Management Office, ema@co.champaign.oh.us for instructions.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level. Limited space. Call or visit to secure a spot.

West Liberty Lions Ham & Turkey Raffle: cancelled this year due to COVID19

Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting moved to 7 p.m. Nov. 23 in township building

Tuesday, November 17

Urbana City Board of Education: 6 p.m., Elementary Multipurpose Room/Gym, Urbana Elementary/Jr. High, 1673 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana (change in venue to allow for social distancing)

Urbana City Council: 6-8:30 p.m. Join from computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/440517213 or call 1-408-650-3123 (Access Code: 440-517-213).

Wednesday, November 18

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritious snacks appreciated.

Champaign County Law Library Resource Board: 10 a.m., Commissioners Board Room, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana