Free area race celebrates Mad River

Here’s a new virtual race with a twist that is not only free for everyone, but it allows you to run, walk, hike or even treadmill “any” distance you want, anywhere in the world. And it also puts a spotlight on our mighty Mad River. Not a bad deal at all.

If you didn’t already know, the Mad River flows 66 miles through Logan, Champaign, Clark, Greene and Montgomery counties and ends in downtown Dayton at the confluence of the Great Miami and Still Water Rivers. The river’s name is said to come from its “mad” broken and rapid current.

The Mad River was also known in the past, many moons ago, as Mad Creek, the Tiber River and Flume Mad.

Known and enjoyed as a great recreational river, the Mad River is the largest cold water fishery in Ohio for rainbow and brown trout. Kayaking and canoeing are also popular on this very scenic river as well as many bike paths that follow along side it.

Now, back to this unique virtual race that celebrates the Mad River’s past, present and future as an incredible regional resource: This race is kind of “Mad” itself just like the River!

The slogan for this race is “It’s your Race, Do it your Way, Anywhere in the World.” And all of that is actually true. This is a virtual race with many unique and flexible options.

First of all, you can literally do this event anywhere in the world. Just pick someplace, any place local or even far away. You may be out of town visiting family or on business out of the country or on vacation at some exotic location. No problem, you can still participate in this race no matter where you are. You don’t even have to leave your house for this race because you can do it even on a treadmill.

Next go run, hike, walk, trail run or treadmill a 5K or a one mile fun run or a “Flex Run” (any distance). The flex distance is literally any distance you want. It could be 2 miles, a 10K or even just a walk around the block or stroll in backyard for that matter. Or, if you want to compete in the 5K, this race offers awards for first place in overall, age group and wheelchair divisions.

So, pick a distance, go do it somewhere in the world and then simply email the results in and you have just completed a virtual race.

How many times do you really come across something that is really free in your community and can be used by virtually everyone? Well, the Mad River 5K, 1 Mile FunRun/Walk and (any distance) Flex Run/Walk is just that event. And with COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, this is a great way to participate in a group event yet do it safely by yourself.

This race is open to everyone and is also completely free! It’s completely free to enter, participate and earn medals, certificates and trophies, which is refreshing considering many races and 5K races cost between $35 and $50 to participate.

Now, if you want some extra swag and want a race t-shirt, they are also available at madriver5k.spiritsale.com at a nominal cost. T-shirts though, are completely optional and if you don’t want to buy a t-shirt or just already have too many, then you simply don’t order one. You can can still do the race for free and win medals, certificates and trophies for free. It really is a free race for everyone anywhere in the world!

To report your race results simply email your name, age, distance, time and address to parks@riverside.gov by the end of November. That’s it. It’s really that simple and you’re in the race!

This is a City of Riverside Parks & Recreation Commission event. Contact Race Director & Park Commissioner Ron Brohm for any questions or additional information at ronbrohm@yahoo.com

Did you know you can hike the Buckeye Trail & The North County Recreational Scenic Trail alongside the Mad River? in Montgomery County at Eastwood MetroPark? Looks like a great place to run a virtual 5K race. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/11/web1_btrail.jpg Did you know you can hike the Buckeye Trail & The North County Recreational Scenic Trail alongside the Mad River? in Montgomery County at Eastwood MetroPark? Looks like a great place to run a virtual 5K race. Ron Brohm | Submitted photo

Mad River 5K & Flex Run launches new concepts in running

Information submitted by Ron Brohm.

