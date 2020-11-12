Tax-Aide seeks volunteers

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, which provides free tax preparation, primarily for senior citizens, at hundreds of locations across Ohio is looking for volunteer tax preparers for next year.

While details will be dictated by the nation’s health status next year, Tax-Aide is exploring ways to prepare taxes in a way that is safe for both clients and volunteer tax preparers.

Demand for the service is expected to be even greater than usual next year because of virus-related changes in tax law.

Anyone who does his or her own taxes on a commercially available program, such as TurboTax, is an ideal candidate for the volunteer opportunity. Volunteers receive IRS-approved training, use IRS-provided tax software and equipment and are mentored throughout the tax season. Volunteers are asked to work at least one day a week from Feb. 1 through April 15.

For more information about volunteering, please contact Tax-Aide Prospective Volunteer Specialist Terry Geary at terrygeary9@yahoo.com or go to the Tax-Aide website – www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.

Information from AARP Foundation Tax-Aide in Ohio.

