CACC receives donation

Amy Jumper, owner of The Hair Closet, presents a check to Brett Evilsizor, president of the Cancer Association of Champaign County. Jumper organized local businesses to donate items for two gift baskets. Raffle tickets were sold for the gift baskets with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the CACC. The raffle raised $900 in donations for the CACC. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely restricted the CACC’s fundraising abilities. People may donate by mailing a check to the Cancer Association of Champaign County, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana 43078. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/11/web1_AG3_4688-copy.jpg Amy Jumper, owner of The Hair Closet, presents a check to Brett Evilsizor, president of the Cancer Association of Champaign County. Jumper organized local businesses to donate items for two gift baskets. Raffle tickets were sold for the gift baskets with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the CACC. The raffle raised $900 in donations for the CACC. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely restricted the CACC’s fundraising abilities. People may donate by mailing a check to the Cancer Association of Champaign County, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana 43078. Andrew Grimm | Andrew Grimm Photography