COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, November 12

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, free for all ages each Thursday. Bring one 5-oz. skein/ball/roll of medium yarn; one size F crochet hook. Beginners do a scarf. Others do scarf or their own project. Registration required.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it and build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new and used Legos in good condition appreciated.

Medicare Info Sessions: 9 and 11 a.m. and 3 and 5 p.m., county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana. Learn about 2021 changes and about Medicare options. Masks required. Each session limited to 15 attendees.

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required.

The Gloria Theatre: “Hillbilly Elegy” at 6:30 p.m. Rated R.

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 5 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building (note time change from 7 p.m.)

Friday, November 13

The Gloria Theatre: “Hillbilly Elegy” at 7:30 p.m. Rated R.

Saturday, November 14

The Gloria Theatre: “Hillbilly Elegy” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Rated R.

Sunday, November 15

The Gloria Theatre: “Hillbilly Elegy” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Rated R.

Monday, November 16

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m. virtual meeting. For access info, email the county Emergency Management Office, ema@co.champaign.oh.us for instructions.

Homeland Security: virtual meeting immediately follows LEPC meeting. For access info, email the county Emergency Management Office, ema@co.champaign.oh.us for instructions.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level. Limited space. Call or visit to secure a spot.

West Liberty Lions Ham & Turkey Raffle: cancelled this year due to COVID19

Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting moved to 7 p.m. Nov. 23 in township building