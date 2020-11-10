WL-S FFA says ‘thanks’ by feeding farmers

The West Liberty-Salem FFA Chapter prepared and delivered over 100 meals to local farmers the week of Nov. 2-6. Chapter members nominated farmers/farm families to receive meals in appreciation for the food they provide. The WL-S Feed the Farmers program continues to grow. The Airport Cafe provided pie. From left are Kalieb Laing, Wylie Harbour, Dylan Glunt, Shae Stoner, Carlee Hausler, Devin Grime and Hayden King.

The West Liberty-Salem FFA Chapter prepared and delivered over 100 meals to local farmers the week of Nov. 2-6. Chapter members nominated farmers/farm families to receive meals in appreciation for the food they provide. The WL-S Feed the Farmers program continues to grow. The Airport Cafe provided pie. From left are Kalieb Laing, Wylie Harbour, Dylan Glunt, Shae Stoner, Carlee Hausler, Devin Grime and Hayden King. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/11/web1_FFA.jpg The West Liberty-Salem FFA Chapter prepared and delivered over 100 meals to local farmers the week of Nov. 2-6. Chapter members nominated farmers/farm families to receive meals in appreciation for the food they provide. The WL-S Feed the Farmers program continues to grow. The Airport Cafe provided pie. From left are Kalieb Laing, Wylie Harbour, Dylan Glunt, Shae Stoner, Carlee Hausler, Devin Grime and Hayden King. Submitted photo