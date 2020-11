NORTH LEWISBURG – The Triad High School Student Congress is preparing for its annual Clarence Hunter Food Drive, which will be held Nov. 16 to Dec. 11.

To help families in need in the Triad community, the group is collecting food, toys, gift cards and monetary donations to purchase additional toys and gift cards.

Those interested in making a donation are asked to contact Advisor Courtney Turner at 937-826-3771, ext. 2021 or turnerc@triadk12.org.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Triad school district.

Submitted by the Triad school district.