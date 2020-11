The Champaign County Local Emergency Planning Committee and the county Homeland Security will hold virtual meetings on Nov. 16. The LEPC meeting will start at 9 a.m., and the Homeland Security meeting will immediately follow.

Members will be provided with link information by email. Members of the public desiring link information should contact ema@co.champaign.oh.us for instructions.

Submitted by the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency.

