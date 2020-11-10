Health center offers rapid COVID-19 testing

BELLEFONTAINE — In an effort to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and identify the local disease burden on the community, Community Health & Wellness Partners, an independent, nonprofit health center that provides primary care and other wellness services to the residents of Logan and surrounding counties, is now making COVID-19 rapid testing available to the community.

The testing follows all guidelines from the Center for Disease Control & Prevention, the Ohio Department of Health and the Logan County Health District. COVID-19 testing is recommended for those who have COVID-19-like symptoms or who believe they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. The testing is available to both current patients of Community Health & Wellness Partners as well as those who are not patients.

“We strongly believe that a key to managing the virus will continue to be a proactive effort in our community,” said Tara Bair, president and CEO of Community Health & Wellness Partners. “Rapid testing, in combination with other efforts — mask-wearing, social distancing, and isolation when necessary — will help curb the spread of COVID-19. We know that by having this centralized location for testing in Bellefontaine, we will be providing accessible, affordable testing for the community.”

People must pre-register through the testing link on Community Health & Wellness Partner’s website at least 24 hours prior to the day they want to be testing. A staff member from Community Health & Wellness Partners will call to confirm the appointment and gather any additional information. Appointments for testing will take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, as long as supplies last, at the Sick Bay Clinic located at the Bellefontaine office of Community Health & Wellness Partners, 212 E. Columbus Ave., Suite 1, Bellefontaine.

A nurse at the clinic will assist people with using a nasal swab to collect the sample for the rapid antigen test. The sample is then processed on site and results should be available within 20 to 30 minutes.

The cost of the test is $50 and should be covered by most insurance companies. For those who do not have insurance, there is no upfront cost. A claim will be submitted for reimbursement to an uninsured COVID-19 testing program.

Community Health & Wellness Partners cautions the public to continue to follow CDC protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic: practice frequent handwashing, wear proper personal protective equipment, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and maintain social distance guidelines.

More information on the COVID-19 rapid testing program is available on the Community Health & Wellness Partners website.

About Community Health & Wellness Partners

Community Health & Wellness Partners opened its doors in March 2014 with a mission to provide quality, whole person, patient-centered medical care to the residents of Logan and surrounding counties through its locations in Bellefontaine, Indian Lake and West Liberty. The non-profit organization’s services include primary care, integrated behavioral health care, clinical primary care pharmacy services, nutrition services and more. Community Health & Wellness Partners offers patients a team-based approach to their care, supporting their primary care provider so that the patient can experience a more well-rounded approach to addressing their health care needs. Community Health & Wellness Partners delivers care to patients regardless of their age, gender, income level, insurance or ability to pay. This health center is a grantee of funding awards supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Further, this health center is a Health Center Program grantee under 42 U.S.C.254b, and deemed a Public Health Service employee under 42 U.S.C. 233(g)-(n) and a Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) entity. For more information, visit www.chwplc.org.

