Scioto St. reopens after water project

On Thursday, November 5, the contractor for the City of Urbana’s Phase 2A Water & Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project reopened all lanes of traffic on Scioto Street.

The new sanitary sewer main installation on Scioto Street has been completed along with some final restoration. Originally, the city and the contractor had planned to install the new water main on Scioto Street before the end of 2020. However, the start of the water main installation work on Scioto Street has now been shifted to start in the spring of 2021. As a result, all of the lanes of traffic on Scioto Street will remain open to traffic during the winter.

With the water main installation work on Scioto Street being delayed until spring, the contractor has shifted to water main installation work on Finch Street between Scioto Street and Amherst Drive. As winter approaches and weather conditions change, all planned water main installation work will remain weather dependent.

Scioto Street is still scheduled for complete resurfacing in the summer of 2021 under a separate ODOT Urban Resurfacing Program. The planned completion date for the Phase 2A Water & Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project is June 26, 2021. With the sanitary sewer installation completed on Scioto Street, remaining project work includes water main installation work on Scioto Street between Jefferson Avenue and the U.S. Route 36 East/State Route 29 East intersection, Crescent Drive, Ames Avenue, and Finch Street.

In addition to the planned water main replacement work on Crescent Drive, the sidewalk and curb will be replaced on Crescent Drive in accordance with Resolution #2577-20 that was passed by Urbana City Council on March 17, 2020.

Information from City of Urbana.

