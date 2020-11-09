COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, November 10

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Folded Book Turkey: 2:30-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, ages 13-18. Make a turkey book for holiday decor

Thanksgiving Mason Jar Craft: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required.

Urbana City Council: 6 p.m. work session, upstairs training room of municipal building

Wednesday, November 11

The Gloria Theatre: “Hillbilly Elegy” at 6:30 p.m. Rated R.

Veterans Day Observance: 10:45 a.m., Soldiers Mound, Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana. Includes 21-gun salute, speaker. If bad weather, event will be at VFW/DAV Hall, 220 E. Court St. Sponsored by local veterans groups.

Thursday, November 12

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, free for all ages each Thursday. Bring one 5-oz. skein/ball/roll of medium yarn; one size F crochet hook. Beginners do a scarf. Others do scarf or their own project. Registration required.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it and build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new and used Legos in good condition appreciated.

Medicare Info Sessions: 9 and 11 a.m. and 3 and 5 p.m., county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana. Learn about 2021 changes and about Medicare options. Masks required. Each session limited to 15 attendees.

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required.

The Gloria Theatre: “Hillbilly Elegy” at 6:30 p.m. Rated R.

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 5 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building (note time change from 7 p.m.)

Friday, November 13

The Gloria Theatre: “Hillbilly Elegy” at 7:30 p.m. Rated R.

Saturday, November 14

The Gloria Theatre: “Hillbilly Elegy” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Rated R.