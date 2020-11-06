PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cats)

Meet Jude and Lola, very sweet sisters who would love to go home together! They are your typical kittens who love to play and be petted. They enjoy snuggling together and will do well in just about any home. Come by PAWS and visit with them anytime during regular business hours. No appointment needed.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Meet Sister Schubert, a 3-month-old Domestic Short Hair kitten found by a Good Samaritan. She is a very affectionate kitty trying to find a forever home. Sister Schubert is great with other kitties and is litter box trained. She is spayed, microchipped, dewormed, FeLV-FIV Negative, current on vaccinations and preventions. Her adoption fee is $75.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Macadamia, an 8-year-old with a lot of personality in in his 5-pound body. He can be sassy, but just trying tho let his voice be heard. Macadamia seems to only like small dogs, nothing bigger than him. He loves every person he meets, seems OK with older children. Macadamia is neutered, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative, current on prevention and vaccinations.

If wishing to adopt from CCAWL, submit an application. We are only doing adoptions by appointment with pre-approved applicants. Pre-approved applicants must call 937-834-5236 to have applications pulled. Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt. We are temporarily closed and ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask over mouth and nose. For more info, call 937-834-5236.

Barely Used Pets

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

