CARES deadline approaches; funds still available

The Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP) has partnered with the Champaign County Commission to administer CARES Act funds to Champaign County small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses could be awarded up to $10,000 if approved for the grant. Funds are still available but the deadline to apply is fast approaching.

“Our local economy has been negatively impacted with the coronavirus and our small businesses are some of the hardest hit,” said Marcia Bailey, CEP Economic Development director. “These funds are an expense reimbursement grant and will help get the businesses through this difficult time.”

To qualify for the grant program, businesses must:

• Be locally owned and physically located in Champaign County

• Have 50 or fewer employees as of January 2020

• Be current on all state, federal and local taxes

• Be in good standing with all applicable government regulations

Some examples of eligible reimbursable expenses include:

• Business mortgage or lease costs

• Business utilities, such as electric, gas, sewer, water, trash, business insurance etc.

• Materials and supplies related to interruption of your business caused by required closures

• Business costs related to compliance with Responsible RestartOhio

Businesses that have received funding for expenses arising from the pandemic cannot submit the same expenses for reimbursement under the CARES Grant for Champaign County Small Businesses.

“We are so appreciative of our small businesses and although there is great uncertainty, Champaign County is hopeful that businesses receiving these grant funds will successfully persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bailey said.

Applications and grant guidelines are available on the CEP website www.cepohio.com or www.champaignworks.com/CARESGrantChampaignCounty. Application deadline is Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. Due to the short application period, we recommend you apply as soon as possible. In order to assist you, please send your questions to info@cepohio.com.

Businesses can visit https://businesshelp.ohio.gov for additional assistance.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/11/web1_CARES-Act-Reimbursement-Relief-Fund-1-1-.jpg Submitted graphic

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Economic Partnership.

Submitted by the Champaign Economic Partnership.