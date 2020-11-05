Veterans Day observance set for Nov. 11

Local veterans groups once again will sponsor a Veterans Day observance at Soldiers Mound in Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana.

The 10:45 a.m. Nov. 11 observance will include a 21-gun salute courtesy of American Legion Post 120 and a speaker orating from the gazebo. COVID-19 precautions such as social distancing will be encouraged, according to sponsors: American Legion Post 120, VFW Post 5451, DAV Chapter 31, AMVETs Post 121 and their auxiliaries.

In the event of bad weather, the observance will move to the VFW/DAV Hall, 220 E. Court St.

