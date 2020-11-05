In-person and virtual Tax-Aide volunteers sought

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has kicked off volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-run tax preparation service. The program is looking for individuals to volunteer virtually or in person in a number of roles to provide help to taxpayers.

Tax-Aide offers free in-person and online tax preparation and assistance to low- and moderate-income taxpayers nationwide. Because of the complexity of the U.S. tax code, many taxpayers overpay their taxes or turn to paid tax services they cannot afford. Some may forgo filing their taxes and miss out on the credits and deductions they have earned because they are unable to pay for assistance. Tax-Aide volunteers can help by providing necessary services right in their communities.

Volunteers can serve in person or coach taxpayers online or by phone. In addition to tax preparation help, volunteers can serve as client facilitators, providers of technical and management assistance, and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has grown since its inaugural team of just four volunteers in 1968 and has served over 68 million taxpayers since its inception. The program has volunteers in every state and now involves more than 36,000 volunteers. This past tax season in Ohio many Tax-Aide volunteers assisted as counselors, virtual coaches, managers and administrators, technologists, and translators, among other valuable roles.

To learn about volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/tax-aide or call Tom Beattie, 937-778-0339. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.

To learn more about AARP Foundation visit aarpfoundation.org.

