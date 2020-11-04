Medicare info sessions set for Nov. 12

People on Medicare who wish to know about changes in store for 2021 and people nearing Medicare age who want to learn about options available are invited to attend a Medicare educational event on Thursday, Nov. 12, at the county Community Center located on South Main Street in Urbana. The session will be held four times: 9 and 11 a.m. and 3 and 5 p.m.

Because of COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Only 50 people will be permitted to attend each session. The building is wheelchair accessible.

Submitted story

Submitted by event planners.

Submitted by event planners.