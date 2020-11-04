Lung cancer screenings, info available

This month is Lung Cancer Awareness Month observance, and Mercy Health – Springfield is offering lung cancer screenings and information sessions.

If you are 50 or older, have a history of smoking over 30 years and if you currently smoke or quit within the last 15 years, you may benefit from an annual lung cancer screening. Using a CT scan, a radiologist can detect lung nodules that may be cancerous. Detecting lung cancer early can provide better health outcomes for patients. Talk with your physician about lung cancer screening. Call 937-328-8100 to schedule your lung screening and for more information. Walk-ins welcome based on availability.

Lung screenings will be available November 7, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at Mercy Health – Mercy Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St., Urbana.

Mercy Health is also presenting free, virtual information sessions on lung cancer. Medical experts will discuss advances in lung cancer detection and treatment. They will also provide information on the lung cancer screening program available from Mercy Health – Springfield Center and the evolution of targeted cancer therapies to treat lung cancer.

Presentations take place on the following dates:

Friday, November 6, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Facebook Live Event from Clark Co. Combined Health District, https://www.facebook.com/clarkcohealth

Monday, November 9, at 2 p.m., Lung Cancer Awareness Virtual Event (Zoom), United Senior Services, contact Mhemphill@villaspringfield.com to register

Thursday, November 12, 7 p.m., Links Facebook Live Lung Cancer Awareness Event, https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldOhioLinks

Submitted by Mercy Health.

