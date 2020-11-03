YMCA honors local veterans with brunch

For the fifth year in a row, the Champaign Family YMCA is hosting a complimentary brunch to honor local veterans from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 5. The brunch includes scrambled eggs donated by Farmer’s Daughter, sausage donated by Oakview Farms Meats, berries donated by Champaign Berry Farm, and the Y’s “famous” pancakes cooked up by YMCA staff and volunteers.

In keeping with COVID-19 recommendations, the event will be held outdoors at the Y Shelter House; to-go meals will also be available for drive-thru pickup. All area veterans, their families, and families of veterans who have passed away are invited to attend.

In addition to food and camaraderie, the Y’s preschool classes will sing patriotic songs and lead everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance at 11 a.m., and local student and YMCA lifeguard Jocellen Detwiler will present her national award-winning essay in tribute to the nation’s veterans at noon.

“We’re looking forward to another great brunch,” said Charles Williams, an Air Force veteran and Y employee. “Thanks to local businesses for supporting and the YMCA staff for implementing this event.”

For additional information, call the Champaign Family YMCA at 937- 653-9622 or stop by the Y’s Welcome Center at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

Event will be held outside in shelterhouse

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.

