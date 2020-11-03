Learn about collectors’ cabinets, Mac-A-Cheek artifacts

WEST LIBERTY – Andrew Richmond will present a talk titled “A Case for Collecting” at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. Set in front of the massive walnut cabinet made in 1897, the talk will include a brief history of collectors’ cabinets and highlight some of the natural history specimens, artifacts used by indigenous people, and 19th century items at Mac-A-Cheek.

There is no fee, but registration is required. Visit the Event page at www.piattcastle.org and register for the Live or Zoom options using the RSVP functions. Those who attend live will be required to wear masks and to social distance. Online attendees will be able to ask questions in advance and during the presentation using an online Q&A.

The event is sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities with funding from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation. Further support has been provided by Ohio Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the federal CARES Act of 2020. For more information, contact Margaret@piattcastle.org.

