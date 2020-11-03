COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, November 4

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritious snacks appreciated.

Thursday, November 5

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, free for all ages each Thursday. Bring one 5-oz. skein/ball/roll of medium yarn; one size F crochet hook. Beginners do a scarf. Others do scarf or their own project. Registration required.

Honoring Veterans with Brunch: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, free brunch for veterans and veterans families

Friday, November 6

The Gloria Theatre: “The War with Grandpa” at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 7

CCPA Urban Loft Tour: in downtown Urbana. Champaign County Preservation Alliance’s 6th annual loft tour.

Cable Country Classic 5K Run/Walk: Wayne Township Park Committee planning 3rd annual Run/Walk. Proceeds will go toward park improvements.

The Gloria Theatre: “The War with Grandpa” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 8

The Gloria Theatre: “The War with Grandpa” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.