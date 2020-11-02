ODOT reports local road projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the following road projects in Champaign County:

-Scioto Street Water/Sewer Replacement – Scioto Street (U.S. 36) in Urbana will be reduced to one lane, in each direction, between Jefferson Avenue and Berwick Drive through Sunday, Nov. 15. Traffic will be maintained. This is a city project.

-U.S. 68 Sensor Replacement – Expect single-lane closures on U.S. 68 northbound between West County Line Road and Springfield-Urbana Pike on Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. One lane of U.S. 68 northbound will remain open.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

