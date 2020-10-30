Tour raises money for grants

The Oak Dale Cemetery was the site of the recent Champaign County Preservation Alliance (CCPA) Cemetery Tours.

The sold-out event focused on the oldest part of the cemetery and the organizers observed the COVID 19 restrictions with limiting the size of the tours and requiring face masks.

John Bry, local historian, spent months researching the lives of 20 people, and, as he led the tour, he brought their stories to life. Lighted torches lit the cemetery from entrance to exit, spotlights showcased beautiful monuments and luminaries and lanterns highlighted the tour subjects. A magical time!

Proceeds from the event will support the Matching Façade Grant program for 2021.

With a backdrop of golden fall foliage, John Bry addresses one of the groups in the CCPA Cemetery Tour at Oak Dale last weekend. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_tour.jpg With a backdrop of golden fall foliage, John Bry addresses one of the groups in the CCPA Cemetery Tour at Oak Dale last weekend. Submitted photo

Information from CCPA.

