Chamber plans Nov. 19 virtual annual meeting

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau invites all to the chamber’s Annual Dinner Meeting at noon on Nov. 19. Due to COVID-19, this year’s meeting will be held virtually on Zoom and streamed live on the chamber’s Facebook page.

Executive Director Sara Neer said, “This was a difficult decision for the board of directors to make, as the annual meeting is always our biggest event of the year and our most successful fundraiser. Every year we look forward to making it a special evening to celebrate our community and our members. We held out as long as we could and made the call to go virtual this year.

“Our biggest priority is ensuring the safety and health of our members and to assist in the success of their businesses,” Neer said. “We have all made incredible sacrifices this year and we want to do everything we can to keep businesses open and our economy moving.”

An optional boxed lunch will be offered for $15 and can be picked up “drive thru style” at the chamber the day of the event. The meeting will be about an hour long and will include a recap of the year, induction of the 2021 board of directors and an awards presentation.

There is no cost to attend. Register with the chamber by calling 937-653-5764 or emailing info@champaignohio.com. Once registered, you will be provided with a link to join the meeting.

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

