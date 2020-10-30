PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Mary Ann, a 3-year-old Pit Mix who came to us from another shelter so that she can find her forever home. She is a very sweet girl who loves everyone she meets. Mary Ann gets along with other dogs, but no cats! She will be spayed and she is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175.

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Leo is a 1 1/2-year-old Boxer/Pitt Mix who came to us as an owner surrender. He is a very sweet boy waiting patiently for a forever home. Leo is good with kids and other dogs. He is house-broken but not trustworthy with cats.

Leo is neutered, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative, current on vaccinations and flea/heartworm preventions.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Thomas McMuffin is an affectionate 2-year-old mitten-paw looking for a new home. Weighing 6 pounds, he loves food and likes to hang out by the window to look out. He is litter-boxes-trained. Thomas McMuffin is neutered, microchipped, dewormed, FeLV-FIV Negative, current on vaccinations and preventions.

If wishing to adopt from CCAWL, submit an application. We are only doing adoptions by appointment with pre-approved applicants. Pre-approved applicants must call 937-834-5236 to have applications pulled. Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt. We are temporarily closed and ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask over mouth and nose. For more info, call 937-834-5236.

PAWS Animal Shelter

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Mary Ann is a sweet 3-year-old ready for adoption at Barely Used Pets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_BaarelyDog.jpg Mary Ann is a sweet 3-year-old ready for adoption at Barely Used Pets. Leo is a sweet, young dog awaiting a forever home at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_LeagueDog-4.jpeg Leo is a sweet, young dog awaiting a forever home at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Thomas McMuffin, age 2, is a mitten-paw feline looking for a new home. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_LeagueCat-1.jpeg Thomas McMuffin, age 2, is a mitten-paw feline looking for a new home.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

