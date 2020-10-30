The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Champaign County Historical Society, Urbana, Ohio. Regent Kim Snyder called the meeting to order. She welcomed 12 members present in person, as well as five members and one guest who joined via Zoom. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, specific protocol guidelines for safety were observed. Regent Snyder conducted the DAR opening ritual, beginning with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pat Detwiler. The American’s Creed was led by Dona Tullis, and the National Anthem was led by Janet Ebert. This was followed by the group reciting the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America. As Regent Snyder continued with opening thoughts for this October 19th meeting, she mentioned that 239 years ago on this date, British General Charles Cornwallis surrendered to General George Washington and Comte de Rochambeau at Yorktown at 2 PM. This effectively ended the United States Revolutionary War in 1781. October 19th is also the anniversary of the date of the start of the Washington Monument, which was begun by Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, wife of Alexander Hamilton.

Regent Snyder introduced special guest and speaker for the day, Sandy McCann. Sandy is a Past National Vice President General, Honorary State Regent, and former teacher. She presented a most interesting program on DAR Protocol via Zoom, certainly a very important topic as Urbana Chapter DAR looks ahead to the celebration of our 125th Anniversary in May 2021!

President General’s Report: Linda Fullerton gave the October report from President General Denise Doring Van Buren. It is important to note that we recognize our founding on October 11, 1890. This date not only marks our society’s Day of Prayer, but also the 5th annual National DAR Day of Service. Thus far, in the present administration, we have recorded an astounding 6 million hours of service. There is no better illustration of the administration’s call to “Rise and Shine for America.”

National Defense Report: This report was given by Becky Shultz as she reminded the group that the United States Navy celebrated its 245th birthday this year on October 13, tracing the founding to the date in 1775 when the Continental Congress authorized the purchase of two vessels to be armed and manned to search for ships supplying the British army with weapons and ammunition during the Revolutionary War. Today’s Navy has more than 300,000 personnel on active duty, with another 100,000 in the Navy Reserve.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder reminded members of the importance, as citizens of the United States of America, to vote in the upcoming election. Regent Snyder continued with a report of a successful Octoberfest event on October 4th, when she and Linda Fullerton staffed a booth for our chapter. A thank you has been received for the chapter’s contribution to the Raise the Floor! Campaign, which was in honor of State Regent Kathy Dixon. The next topic of interest was information regarding ways of “Supporting our Military Effort.” This could include writing letters to troops as well as collecting items for women in military service. A recent order for soap will be re-directed to the “Women Over There” project. A special mention of congratulations to Linda Fullerton was expressed. Linda has successfully completed the Members Course! This course included an independent project, which was finalized on October 16, 2020. This ending event was a very moving Flag Retirement Ceremony held at Linda’s home in St. Paris. With sincere regrets, Regent Snyder reported the death of Mary Logan Pollock, long time Urbana Chapter DAR member, on October 17, 2020.

Vice Regent’s Report: Linda Fullerton reported that she had completed the nomination for History Teacher of the Year for Scott Marsh, of Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District.

Secretary’s Report: The October minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks filed the treasurer’s report. Membership renewal status was reported. The report will be filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Registrar Dona Tullis reported a membership of 75 and she is waiting for signatures for two prospective members.

Librarian’s Report: Claudia Foulk, who is researching Women of the American Revolution, gave an interesting report on Faith Robinson Trumbull.

DAR Schools: Thiesa Dohner explained that Tamassee School, which we have supported for some years, is no longer considered a DAR School. She presented her detailed research which was followed by discussion. It was then moved by Thiesa Dohner and seconded by Pat Detwiler that our support now be directed to Crossnore School in Crossnore, North Carolina. Motion carried.

Pat Detwiler gave an update on the status of the Wreaths Across America Project. She, together with Regent Snyder, have personally made presentations to various local service organizations.

Judi Henson reported that Urbana Chapter members have recorded 2,247 hours of Service to America since the calendar year beginning January 1, 2020.

Old Business: As a follow up on last month’s report regarding DAR insignia markers, Judi Henson reported on her research regarding use of the monument cleaner, D2 Biological Solution. This cleanser contains no acid or salts and is safe for insignia markers if contact were to occur.

New Business: Dona Tullis presented information she had researched on an official 125 year DAR pin. Following discussion, she moved that Urbana Chapter DAR purchase this pin as a “Chapter Pin” to be worn by the Chapter Regent and “passed down” to future regents. This would commemorate the 125th anniversary of the charter of Urbana Chapter in May 2021. Motion was seconded by Thiesa Dohner. Motion carried.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 3:30 PM. The next meeting is scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at the VFW/DAV Brownridge Hall. Members are asked to bring items for the VA hospital patients. Current COVID-19 protocol will have the chapter move to remote meetings if the county is classified as “Red.”

The Urbana DAR Chapter is shown in "Zoom" mode for the October meeting.

Submitted by the Urbana DAR Chapter.

