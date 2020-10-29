COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, October 30

The Gloria Theatre: “The War with Grandpa” at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31

Beggars Night: 6-8 p.m. in Champaign County municipalities, except Mechanicsburg

Beggars Night: 4-6 p.m. in Mechanicsburg (changed from original time)

Beggars Night: 3-5 p.m. in West Liberty

Trails and Treats: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Melvin Miller Park. Park by soccer fields, walk to tennis court area, collect treats on trail, then families can enjoy food-truck lunch and children’s entertainment by stage. Sponsored by UMC.

The Gloria Theatre: “The War with Grandpa” at 4 p.m.

Buckeye Bash: 7:30 p.m. (doors open an hour before game time) at The Gloria Theatre. OSU vs. Penn State. Admission is free. Sponsored by Coverlink Insurance and Vince & Sandy Gonzalez.

Sunday, November 1

The Gloria Theatre: “The War with Grandpa” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, November 2

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level. Limited space. Call or visit to secure a spot.

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: 8 a.m., Conference Room B, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting moved to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 in township building

Tuesday, November 3

General Election: polls open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Election Day Meals: pick up pre-ordered to-go meals 4-6 p.m. at Westville United Methodist Church (orders were due by Oct. 25)

Election Day Meals: pick up pre-ordered to-go meals 4-6 p.m. at Cable UMC, 5779 Filmore St. To order, call the church, 937-653-5059 and leave your name and number of meals or drive up and order.