Don’t set them free

These monsters are hanging out in the front yard of 319 E. Water St. in Urbana. Beggars Night is Saturday, October 31, in Champaign County municipalities and in West Liberty. The time in Champaign County including Urbana and most villages is 6-8 p.m. Beggars will be knocking on West Liberty doors from 3-5 p.m. and in Mechanicsburg from 4 to 6 p.m.

